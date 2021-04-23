The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

