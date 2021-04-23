The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

