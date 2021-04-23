The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.49. 4,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,208. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $314.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.16.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

