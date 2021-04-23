The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%.

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,260. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $803.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.64%.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

