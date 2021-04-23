The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.42.

GPS stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The Gap has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,852,646. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

