The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Earnings Results

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,118. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $887.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.