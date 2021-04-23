The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.17. 5,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.27.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.