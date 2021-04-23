The Mosaic Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $14,370,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

