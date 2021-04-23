The New Home (NWHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter.

Get The New Home alerts:

Shares of NWHM opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.65. The New Home has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.