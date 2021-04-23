The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.