The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Argus

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Argus from $173.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

