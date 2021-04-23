The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,343 shares of company stock valued at $70,435,679 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

