The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

SHW stock opened at $269.73 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $164.86 and a 52 week high of $272.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

