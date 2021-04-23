The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.25.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.62. 16,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.67. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.