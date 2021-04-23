The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.3% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $166.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

