ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

