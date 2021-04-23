Thunder Token Trading 34% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $98.53 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.72 or 0.00409797 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004116 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.