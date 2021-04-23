Tiaa Fsb Has $33.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

VNQ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. 85,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

