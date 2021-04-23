Tiaa Fsb Purchases 263,403 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 2.72% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $90,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $41.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

