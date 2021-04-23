Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $669,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average of $208.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.