Tiaa Fsb Sells 14,258 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

