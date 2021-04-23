Tiaa Fsb Sells 471 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $215,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,066 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,654,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 111,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,811. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

