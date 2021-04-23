Tiaa Fsb Sells 568,474 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,826,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,474 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 10.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,513,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. 37,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,357. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

