Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,370.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.24 million and $1,370.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

