TOP Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. TOP has a market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00092782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.66 or 0.08169363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00051821 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

