Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.27 ($52.09).

Shares of FP opened at €36.90 ($43.41) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.49. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

