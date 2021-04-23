Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.27 ($52.09).

Shares of FP opened at €36.90 ($43.41) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.49. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Total (EPA:FP)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit