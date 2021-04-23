Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Total were worth $33,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $18,126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Total by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 396,998 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOT opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

