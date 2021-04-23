Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

