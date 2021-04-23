Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $426,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

