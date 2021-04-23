Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.72. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $191.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

