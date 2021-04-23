Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $203.00 at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.56.

TSCO opened at $188.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $191.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

