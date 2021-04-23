Traders Purchase High Volume of OGE Energy Call Options (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

