Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Chefs’ Warehouse Call Options (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,219 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,399% compared to the average volume of 148 call options.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $35.12.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

