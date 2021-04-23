Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $171.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $174.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.