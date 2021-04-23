Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. 14,251,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,358,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

