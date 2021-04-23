TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,357 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.