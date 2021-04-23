Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

