Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Head to Head Survey

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Paya alerts:

This table compares Paya and Trident Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 59.67 Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Trident Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Trident Acquisitions N/A -11.08% -0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paya and Trident Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00 Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.65%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paya beats Trident Acquisitions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions. It serves customers approximately through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company also has offices in offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.