Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

TRIL stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 94,736 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit