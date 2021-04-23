Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

TRIL stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 94,736 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

