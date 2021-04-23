Trittium (TRTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Trittium has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $40,556.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trittium has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00279806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00652321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.69 or 1.00412005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.87 or 0.01032873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

