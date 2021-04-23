Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $941,626. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

