Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,618 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

