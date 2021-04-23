Truist Financial Corp Has $484,000 Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

