Truist Financial Corp Invests $493,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

SFIX stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,035 shares of company stock worth $15,575,252 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

