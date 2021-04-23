Truist Financial Corp Makes New $471,000 Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $72.72 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,552 shares of company stock worth $7,631,590. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.