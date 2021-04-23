Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $74.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

