Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $927,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

