Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

PLAY stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.