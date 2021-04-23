Truist Securities Increases Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $45.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $207,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,071 shares of company stock worth $1,576,529 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.