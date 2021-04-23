Truist Securities Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $115.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IRTC. TheStreet lowered iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.43.

IRTC stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.43 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

